ENID, Okla. — Enid Rotary Club hosted seven students from Japan at Enid Axe on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the first of the group’s three days in town.
The students are from various regions of Japan, and are all around 16 to 17 years old, and have been in Oklahoma since March 16 on a two-week trip through Wings of Rotary.
Jeremy Hise, Northern Oklahoma College vice president and a member of Enid Rotary Club, is organizer of the group’s trip this week. He said it is his first time involved with the program, but already knows he will continue to be involved into the future. Hise said there are Rotary districts in the United States and in Japan, and through collaboration between both, the students are visiting multiple cities throughout Oklahoma.
“It’s been a lot of fun. The people in Enid that have encountered us as we’ve gone through, they’ve been amazing,” Hise said. “The students have been very open and receptive to trying things. We took them out to Vance Air Force Base and they got a good tour out there and they got to do the flight simulators and loved it. They were able to fly over Enid, and then a couple of them, they put them on the simulator that they were flying through Tokyo.”
The group started its day with a tour of NOC, then Vance, followed by shopping in downtown Enid, dinner at KFC and axe throwing at Enid Axe. The students are staying with host families in the Enid area, and will be in town until Thursday, when they head to Stillwater. They arrived in Midwest City on March 16, spent three days there and then three days in Weatherford before three days in Enid.
The group will go to Cherokee Strip Heritage Center on Wednesday morning, and then will head to the Sod House Museum in Aline and before visiting Benny’s Barn in Enid. A visit to Autry Technology Center will cap off the group’s trip in Enid on Thursday morning. Hise said the group of students, as well as those hosting them, have learned a great deal from each other in a short time.
“It’s a blast. I think it’s extremely important,” Hise said. “The interactions that we’re having. ... I’m learning a great deal from my interaction with them. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel to a few different places, so I know the experience that they are gaining by traveling throughout Oklahoma. I think that this is going to be a life-changing experience for them and I know it’s going to be a life-changing experience for me. I can already tell through my interactions with them today that I hope to be able to be a part of this for a long time into the future.”
The students from Japan who are visiting Oklahoma are Mao Kikuchi, Takato Izumidate, Kaede Abe, Ai Sasaki, Michiko Kogawa and Kosuke Sasaki, along with their chaperone Jin Sato. Sato said everyone on the trip has enjoyed their time “very much, so much” and that it is the first time traveling abroad for many of them, making it that much more of a memorable experience.
Larry Kiner, who has been involved with Wings of Rotary in the past with Fairview Rotary Club, said the program for Enid is getting started back up in a sense. He said the experiences the students are receiving are giving them a good idea of what Northwest Oklahoma has to offer.
“What they’ve been able to do is learn about Northwest Oklahoma. Because they started in Midwest City, then Weatherford and to Stillwater,” Kiner said. “We’re going to start at the Cherokee Strip Museum on Wednesday, so we’re going to tour the museum and they’ll learn about the Land Run, Dust Bowl and all that stuff, and go to Atwoods because that’s uniquely Oklahoma. Then we’re going to the Sod House and tour there, and our farm is just around that way and they’ll get to see that and then come back to Enid to Benny’s Barn.”
Mitch and Ryan Zaloudek are hosting two of the students at their home, and feel it is a unique experience for them, their two kids and the two students they are hosting. Mitch Zaloudek said the key thing for them is making the students feel at home.
“That’s probably the key thing for us. We’re new to it, but we’re just going to try to make them feel at home,” he said. “They have really busy schedules here, so with the limited time we have with them we want to make them feel comfortable and have a little area to kind of decompress at night.”
Ryan Zaloudek said from what they have learned, the students are good kids who are on their paths to doing special things. She said their two kids have been excited about hosting the students for weeks.
