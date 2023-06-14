A petition was filed June 7 in the District Court of Major County and approved by District Judge Paul Woodward to impanel a grand jury in Major County to investigate allegations of crimes against the city of Fairview.
The court reviewed the petition and said there were sufficient allegations for a grand jury to review which could lead to more information, and if true, could warrant a bill of indictment.
The petitioners have 45 days to obtain 500 signatures to impanel a grand jury.
The application was made by Jeffrey Carey, Rhonda Regier, Phillip Ewbank and Hoby Hammer, who are legal voters in the county, which is a requirement.
“We feel strongly about pursuing these cases and feel confident we can get the signatures necessary to move this forward,” said Regier, who is one of the petitioners.
“In our last city election, 70% of Fairview voters flipped the entire city council,” Regier said.
There was a town hall meeting held Tuesday night at the Fairview American Legion to share additional information, and to outline the process of collecting signatures.
Petitioners are seeking to convene a grand jury with jurisdiction in Major County to investigate numerous allegations and possible violations of the law.
The petition alleges transformers belonging to the city of Fairview were sold by an individual who did not have ownership or lawful consent of the city of Fairview to sell the property.
The petition alleges the transformers were never declared as surplus, as is required by statute, and that the city of Fairview never received the proceeds from that sale.
The petition also states the case was filed on or about April 18, 2022, in Major County, and a district judge found probable cause in two cases. Both were dismissed on a motion from District Attorney Christopher Boring for Major County.
The petition also states there has never been a case tried relating to thefts or concealing of stolen property, misconduct or fraud alleged in the cited information.
The petition filed further states the district attorney is biased against proceeding in a prosecution when there are facts, evidence, affidavits of probable cause and judicial determinations.
The petition requested that District Attorney Boring and his assistants be disqualified from handling, leading or guiding any grand jury empaneled, pursuant to the petition.
Petitioners are seeking the state attorney general assign a special prosecutor to look into the matter.
“Pursuant to my ethical obligations, I felt it was my obligation to dismiss the case,” Boring said, in regard to the matter.
Boring said he sent a letter to Hoby Hammer, one of the petitioners, and the Fairview newspaper about his dismissal of the case.
Former Fairview City Council member Shane Bode was accused of stealing two transformers from the city of Fairview. The transformers were purchased by Andy Yang for a marijuana grow operation near Fairview.
It’s alleged Bode sold the transformers to a rural electric company for $60,000, because a plan to facilitate a new marijuana grow facility near Fairview had fallen through and the transformers were not used, according to an affidavit in the case.
Boring determined he could not prove criminal intent and dismissed the case and suggested the city file a civil case.
The petition also alleges there is evidence that on March 11, 2021, former City Manager Jerry Eubanks signed for $60,000 to go into a petty cash fund of the city of Fairview and the money was removed but never deposited in a city of Fairview account — potentially constituting theft, embezzlement or conversions, all violations of Oklahoma statutes.
According to the petition, information and belief exist that there also is evidence a generator and supporting equipment valued in excess of $33,000 belonging to the city of Fairview was sold to the city of Blackwell.
The petition alleges it was done without authorization, declared as surplus and that the money received was not delivered to the city of Fairview. It is also alleged other property belonging to the city of Fairview has been converted to private use.
The petition requests a grand jury in Major County have subpoena power and the power to compel testimony from those who have been granted immunity. The petition also requests a designation of a grand jury trial in Major County.
