Major County ranked No. 2 in a recent study of the most charitable counties in Oklahoma, conducted by the personal financial technology firm SmartAsset.
The study evaluated how much people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people in a given county who made charitable donations, according to a press release.
Researchers used public 2019 IRS data to calculate the net income of all people in each county, then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income to determine how much county residents donated relative to their income. The study also compared the total number of tax returns with charitable contributions to the number of total tax returns for each county, to get a proportion of people in each county who made charitable donations.
The top 10 counties in the study were Tulsa, Major, Oklahoma, Washington, Rogers, Logan, Canadian, Wagoner, Kingfisher and Cleveland.
Garfield County came in at the No. 13 spot. Results for other regional counties were: Alfalfa, 18; Blaine, 39; Grant, 29; Kay, 42; Woods, 20; Woodward, 24.
For the full SmartAsset study of Oklahoma, visit https://smartadvisormatch.com/data/most-gen erous-counties-2019/oklahoma.
County-level data from the IRS from 2017, the most recent year available, showed Major County also ranked high for the average amount of donations from among those taxpayers who claimed deductible charitable donations.
Comparing the total amount of charitable deductions from the county for 2017 to the number of returns with charitable giving deductions yielded average annual charitable deductions in area counties of: Woods, $11,700; Kingfisher, $9,100; Major, $9,000; Blaine, $7,900; Garfield, $7,800; Alfalfa, $7,300; Woodward, $6,700; Grant, $6,500.
County-level IRS data is available at https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-county-data-2017.
