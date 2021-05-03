Major County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of three juveniles it calls runaways.
According to a post on the office's Facebook page, Trevor Calwonsen, Masen Wilkie and Arias Jade Fuentez did not show up to school Monday. They may be driving toward Missouri in a brown 2002 Ford F-150 pickup with “Fairview Public Schools” written in cursive on the side. The Facebook post also says the youths may be in the Joplin, Mo. area.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or Major County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 227-4471.
