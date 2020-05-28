BOUSE JUNCTION, Okla. — A collision between a semi and a pickup at Bouse Junction, about 24 miles west of Orienta, in western Major County, sent two men to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Jay Vernon Mahan, 64, of Harrah, was driving a 2017 International semi south on U.S. 281 at about 3:08 p.m. At the same time, Jesse Shane Nelson, 32, of Enid, was driving east on U.S. 412 in a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Mahan stopped at the intersection of U.S. 281 and U.S. 412 but did not yield to Nelson's pickup, striking it in the roadway, according to the report. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of U.S. 412.
Nelson was transported by Waynoka EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, then transferred by Life EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition.
Mahan also was transported by Waynoka EMS to St. Mary's, where he was treated and released.
The OHP report states both drivers were wearing seat belts and the condition of both drivers was "apparently normal." The cause of the collision is listed as "failure to yield at stop sign."
