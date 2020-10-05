ENID, Okla. — A Saturday evening, Oct. 3, 2020, collision in Major County sent a Meno man to the hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tyler Daniel, 30, of Meno, was driving a 1978 Ford truck south on Oklahoma 58, about six miles south of Ringwood, when he drove off the left side of the road for 190 feet, then struck a tree, at about 5:30 p.m.
The vehicle continued to spin for an additional 35 feet before coming to rest, according to the report.
Daniel was extricated from the vehicle by Ringwood Fire Department and transported by Ringwood EMS to a landing zone, then flown by air ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with whole body injuries, according to the report.
Daniel's condition and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, according to the report.
