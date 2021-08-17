Main Street Enid's annual Social will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at The Breeze, 224 E. Maple.
The night will include dinner, awards, live music, downtown updates and a silent auction.
Multiple artists will be live painting their interpretation of the downtown district, and those paintings will be a part of the silent auction with proceeds going to Main Street Enid.
Tickets are $40, which included dinner, non-alcoholic drinks and entertainment. A cash bar will be available.
You can purchase tickets online at www.mainstreetenid.org/Social. You also may RSVP to web@mainstreetenid.org by Aug. 26 to pay with cash for check.
