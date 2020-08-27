Main Street Enid has been selected to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant, one of only 184 selected from all 50 states, Washington, D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"With this quick-action grant, we will implement crosswalk art strategically placed in four high traffic areas to enhance public safety and improve walkability for older residents and all individuals in downtown Enid," said Natalie Beurlot, Main Street Enid executive director, in a news release. "We hope for the designs to be vibrant, original and eye-catching, making it easier for our community and visitors to see while walking and driving."
Main Street Enid is accepting proposals from local artists who would like to design and paint the selected crosswalks. A request for proposal can be found on on the Main Street website at mainstreetenid.org/AARPCrosswalk. Proposals will be accepted through Sept. 16, and artists selected by the Main Street Enid Design Committee will be announced by Sept. 25.
“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected Main Street Enid to receive this grant,” Beurlot said. “AARP is a nationwide leader on making neighborhoods, towns, and cities more livable for all residents and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our community.”
The Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, smart cities, civic engagement and coronavirus response.
To learn more about the work being funded by the AARP Community Challenge across the nation, including all 184 granted projects this year, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.
