Main Street Enid encouraging social distancing this Friday

Main Street Enid is asking those who come to downtown Enid this Friday to follow social distancing guidelines to keep everyone involved and attending safe.
“In the interest of public health, our Main Street Enid board has decided to shift our Second Friday to a Social Distancing Friday,” according to a statement from Main Street Enid. “Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, and Garfield County, we are not having vendors on the courthouse lawn or live music at the Gazebo or The Breezeway. This is to avoid larger gatherings that can put vendors, businesses and the community at risk. This difficult decision was not made lightly but the safety of our community is always a priority.
“That being said, during Second Friday, Downtown Enid is still going to have special activities, sidewalk sales and live music at certain locations. We encourage everyone to still wear masks and keep proper social distancing. Main Street Enid partner businesses will have masks available.”
Because of the Fourth of July holiday being on a weekend, First Friday was rescheduled to the Second Friday of the month.
“Downtown Enid is the heart of our community and we must all work together to keep our local businesses open, healthy and safe,” according to the statement. “We thank you for understanding this necessary shift during this unpredictable time.”
