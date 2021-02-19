MANCHESTER, Okla. — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near the Oklahoma-Kansas border shook the ground below many Oklahomans' feet across the region and as far as Oklahoma City.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2021, with the epicenter located about 3.7 miles southwest of Manchester and 41 miles north-northwest of Enid. It was 4.35 miles deep. USGS first recorded the quake at a magnitude 4.5, upgraded it to a 4.8 magnitude and finally settled at 4.2.
The quake could be felt into up into Kansas as far as Salina and as far south as Norman, extending west into the Texas Panhandle and eastward to Tulsa.
Commenters on a News & Eagle social media post reported feeling the quake in Enid, Guthrie, Hennessey, Oklahoma City, Helena and Stillwater, and one commented it was felt Winfield, Kan.
Valerie Corder, dispatcher/jailer at the Grant County Jail-Sheriffs Department, said she initially thought she had bumped her desk when the quake began rattling items at the department.
"We all felt it," she said, saying it felt like it last about 20 seconds, though no damage reports have been called in, and nothing in the department fell off the walls.
Alfalfa County Sheriff Rick Wallace also said no damage has been reported to his department and that items stayed put in the office.
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was measured near the first quake, about 3.1 miles southwest of Manchester, later that morning at 8:30.
