MEDFORD, Okla. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was centered about four miles north-northwest of Medford in Grant County Monday morning, June 13, 2022, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, which was about 32 miles north of Enid, was just less than 5 miles deep, according to USGS. The temblor originally was listed as a magnitude 3.3 by the USGS but later was downgraded.
There have been seven earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or above in Oklahoma this year. Three of those were in the same general area of Monday’s quake in Grant County, according to USGS records. There have been at least 1,180 earthquakes less than magnitude 3.0 in the state in 2022, USGS reports.
