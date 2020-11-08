Luncheon, parade will honor veterans

A pair of events this week, including a luncheon and a parade, will honor those who served in our country’s military for Veterans Day.
A free Veterans Luncheon and Celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington.
Attendees are asked to register in advance for the luncheon by calling (580) 542-2639 or (580) 233-3051.
The event will include a program celebrating veterans, door prizes and appreciation gifts. Veterans are asked to bring a service photo to include on the Veterans Wall of Honor at the museum.
Veterans who are unable to come to the museum for the luncheon can call Retha Joslin at (580) 542-2639, and a meal and dessert will be delivered to them Wednesday.
The Veterans Luncheon is sponsored by Enid Moose Lodge, Angel Delight Catering, Jackson’s of Enid, Barnstormers Restaurant and Cash Saver.
Parade
On Saturday, the annual Veterans Day Parade will be held downtown.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will proceed around the Square.
Contact Bill Cooley for entry forms and more information at (580) 231-7964.
