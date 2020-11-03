Lucas retains seat in Congress

U.S. Rep Frank Lucas won reelection Tuesday, defeating Democrat challenger Zoe Midyett.
Lucas, a Republican from Cheyenne, has been in Congress since 1994, serving 13 terms, and represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District.
Lucas won with 78.49% of the votes cast. In Garfield County, Lucas grabbed 79.96% of the vote.
"I am deeply honored that my neighbors, my fellow Oklahomans, the voters of the 3rd District overwhelmingly voted for me to continue to be their voice in Washington, D.C.," Lucas said. "Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or independent, I serve as your voice in Congress representing all of those who call Oklahoma’s 3rd District home.
"Moving forward, I’ll continue to stand up for Oklahoma’s agriculture producers, ensuring they have the resources and support they need in order to continue to feed and clothe the world. With more than 28,000 family farms in Oklahoma’s 3rd District, farming is a way of life and it's critical we work to make sure more family farms are thriving — not declining."
The sprawling 3rd Congressional District is the largest district in terms of area in Oklahoma, including all or portions of 32 counties, stretching from the Panhandle to Tulsa, and from Yukon to Altus.
Lucas is ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services. He previously served as chairman and ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee. He also is part of the Republican whip team.
Before being elected to Congress, he served in the state House.
Midyett is a Wellston farmer-rancher and small business owner.
