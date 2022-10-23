U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Woods and Woodward counties on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Residents are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, D.C., and across Oklahoma. Lucas will discuss recent work in Congress and take questions about issues important to constituents of the 3rd Congressional District.
His Woods County meeting will be 11 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Ranger Room at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
His Woodward County meeting will be 3-4 p.m. Thursday in Woodward Conference Center, 3401 Centennial Lane.
