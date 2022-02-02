U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has named Enid native Grace Enmeier as his new district director for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District.
“I am extremely proud to announce the promotion of Grace Enmeier as the Third District’s new district director," Lucas said in an emailed news release. "A 5th-generation Oklahoman and proud product of Enid, Oklahoma, Grace, throughout her 4 years as a Field Representative, has worked tirelessly to be a voice for her fellow Oklahomans. A valuable member of my staff, Grace is talented, hard-working, and her leadership will be a guiding force that greatly benefits the Third District. I look forward to our work together in the days ahead.”
Previously, Enmeier served as a field representative conducting outreach throughout Woods, Woodward, Major, Alfalfa, Grant, Garfield, Blaine Kingfisher, and Canadian vounties. Born and raised in Enid and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, is the daughter of Troy and Martie Oyler Enmeier.
“Growing up in Enid, one quickly understands the value of community, both the city of Enid and Vance Air Force Base strive in their efforts to strengthen the opportunities for each other," Enmeier said. "I’m thankful for the opportunities Congressman Lucas has afforded me, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Oklahoma’s Third District in this new capacity.”
Lucas’ Canadian County Office provides several services to constituents, including providing assistance with federal casework and information regarding federal grants. The phone number is (405) 373-1958.
