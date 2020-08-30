The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted fundraisers for many local nonprofits, and Enid SPCA is no exception.
It’s been especially “ruff” for the organization, which was forced to cancel what would have been the 21st annual Food, Wine and Beer Festival.
ESCPA Executive Director Vickie Grantz said the festival typically raised about $60,000 a year for the organization, or about 25% of its budget.
“We were kicking around ideas on what we can do, what can we do, what can we do and everywhere you turn nationally in the animal industry is an Un-Festival,” she said of the event held in November. “When you work on a shoestring budget, you really can’t afford to lose any of it. We had to try to be creative on what we could put together. The other thing we thought about is how can we reach out to our business supports, our vendor supporters, because they’re hurting. What can we do to help them?”
The answer came in the creation of the Enid SPCA Paw-liday Gift and Fun Guide.
“Our plan for this is to reach out to local business to see what we can do to help promote their business and, in turn, can they donate something that we could use as an auction item or some of them are doing experiences,” she said.
Grants said Enid Brewing Co. is working on a tasting event that the ESPCA will be able to sell tickets to and Enid Brewing Co. will be able to sell tickets to future events if they choose to have more.
“There really isn’t any business that couldn’t have something that could fall into that category, or offer an experience,” Grantz said. She said the hope was to get businesses exposure through their offered experience, which could lead to more interactions with customers. “Our goal is to help them get them back on their feet.”
Grantz said the hope is to get all of their donated items and experiences together by mid-September to ensure they are included in the Paw-liday Gift Guide.
“We will be looking for businesses willing to reach out with a donated item or who are interested in putting together an experience for the event,” she said. “They could certainly reach out to us if they have something to submit. That all goes toward funding what we do, which is saving the lives of animals who have nowhere to go.”
Enid SPCA is part of a coalition of animal welfare groups in the area, including founding members: Enid Animal Welfare, The Groom Closet Pet Center and Rebel Rescue.
“Last year we transported about 600 animals,” Grantz said. She said the coalition has been able to increase the live release rate at Enid Animal Welfare this year through May to 94.81%.
“All of us putting our rescues together is how we’ve been able to get Animal Control to this,” Grantz said. “Through seeing the success we’ve had, Animal Control has been much more likely to give them a longer time period to get hem rescued.”
She said last year the live-release rate was 85% and when records were first kept, in 2005, the rate was 16%.
“Our goal is by 2025 to get to a 90% live resale rate and we’re there, as long as we can hang onto that,” she said. “We should be able to reach the end of the year well intact of that 90%. It is absolutely a collaborative effort. There is no one group that can have a claim to fame. Everyone does their part to make the wheels turn to make it happen.”
Grantz said when businesses consider moving into a community, animal welfare is one of the things they will consider.
“We’re very thankful to be able to be a part of a community that feels like it’s important to take care of animals,” she said. “Louisa McCune, of the Kirkpatrick Foundation, has a saying she always says. She says, ‘Where animals are happy, people are happy. Where animals are well-cared-for, people are well-cared-for.’ And I think that is very true.”
The goal is to have the Paw-liday Gift and Fun and Guide released in early November.
“It will be available in paper format as well as electronic,” she said. “There will be a small donation asked for the catalogue.”
The purchase of a guide will also enter the buyer into a raffle.
“We’re hoping that people will see the value in being able to be part of an experience of something or the auction,” she said. “We will have some auction items that will be online. We hope to have a smaller element of live auction, as well.”
To donate items, email director@enidspca.org and in the subject line write “Un-Festival.”
“Somebody will get back with them ASAP to answer any questions they have regarding that,” Grantz said. “We’re out knocking on doors talking to people now.
Donations can also be made on the group’s website www.enid spca.org, using PayPal under the account EnidSPCA@suddenlink mail.com or mail a check to Enid SPCA, 1116 Overland Trail, Enid, OK, 73703.
Enid SPCA will also sell ornaments this year celebrating Enid-born artist Harold T. Holden and selling three ornaments based on his works.
“The designs are already created. We’re working with a local company that is working on the design and getting it made,” Grantz said. “We’re going to be putting together some collections of the Harold Holden ornaments, as well. I would also like to highlight all the different sculptures across the United States. I don’t think people realize how prevalent his artwork is across the United States.”
Despite the challenges of fundraising in such uncertain times, Grantz said Enid SPCA will continue to do what it can to help animals in need in the community.
“I don’t think any of us know what the future is going to hold,” she said. “It’s important we try to continue to do what we do.”
