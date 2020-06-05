Longtime Enid pediatrician remembered for work with children

ENID, Okla. — Longtime Enid pediatrician Dr. William Simon died in his home Thursday. He was 90.
Simon retired in 2015 after practicing for almost 56 years, coming to Enid to join Northwest Pediatrics in 1959.
“It’s been a long time,” he said upon his retirement. “But I love the kids and I’ve always enjoyed what I was doing.
“I went out to the mall one time around Christmas, and all the kids came up and hugged me, and my daughter said, ‘You’re better than Santa Claus!’"
The hugs were plenty, Simon's longtime colleague at Northwest, Dr. John Provine, told the News & Eagle on Friday.
"He had families that swore by him," said Provine, who also now is retired. "They looked to him for everything, and ... that was a wonderful doctor-patient relationship. And when you do pediatrics, you don't just have the patient, you have the parents."
Simon was born in Alva on July 27, 1929, to William E. and Miriam Simon. He came from a family of doctors: his younger brother Robert had retired a year before, and his father was a doctor in Alva.
Simon received his M.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 1954, then completed two pediatric residencies at the Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital and at Ohio State University. He served as a flight surgeon for the Air Force before moving to Enid to join the practice in 1959.
Dr. Robert Shuttee founded Northwest Pediatrics after World War II, when specialized pediatrics was a new concept to Northwest Oklahoma. Provine joined in 1976, and a fourth partner, Dr. Keith Wilson, came aboard in 1978. For many years, Provine said, the four partners shared a good camaraderie.
"We shared our knowledge with one another and we looked over one another's shoulders," Provine said.
Their practice reported the first case of then-novel Kawasaki’s disease in the state. Other rare cases Simon saw included tick paralyses and the youngest child diagnosed with insulinoma, a tumor in the pancreas that causes low blood sugar, at the time.
During the course of his career, Simon received numerous accolades, as well as professional and community awards.
“The best move I’ve ever made was coming to Enid” he said in 2015. “We have a good community with good folks, and you couldn’t ask for better citizens and better patients.
“I was never disappointed that I came to Enid.”
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his children, William E., Patricia, Mary Lou, Scott, Jeffrey, Julie and Ryan. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, spouses of his children and grandchildren, and his brother, Robert. He was preceded in death by wife Mary Elmore Simon and son David Simon.
Visitation for Simon will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at ladusauevans.com.
