ENID, Okla. — Local entrepreneur, businessman and longtime Enid Rotary leader Ronnie Valdez passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a long battle with diabetes.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Valdez was a well-known businessman in Enid who started several businesses during his lifetime. He opened his first business at the age of 20 and later purchased a vending company in Del Rio, Texas.
He had a successful career in the oil business leading him from Carrizo Springs, Texas, to Wakita, where he worked for Sun Oil Co., which later became Oryx Oil Co.
He moved to Enid where he opened Indian Hills Auto Wash, a full-service car wash on West Garriott. He then opened Goldie’s Patio Grill on East Garriott. In 1988, he purchased Heritage Cleaners, later expanding to the Oklahoma City market, purchasing Nuway Cleaners with locations in Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Moore. At the time of his death, he still owned two Heritage Cleaners locations in Enid, one on Randolph and one on Willow.
In 2008, he sold Indian Hills Auto Wash, but in 2009 he got the car wash back and renamed it Ocean Blue Carwash. He later sold the property to Aqua Wash.
It was through Enid Rotary that his heart for public service took hold. He was a president of Enid Rotary Club from 2002-03 and Rotary District Governor of District 5750 from 2005-2006. He served as assistant district governor for three years, including a year as assistant to the late Irv Honigsberg, of Enid.
Fellow Rotarian David Morley remembers Valdez as a huge proponent of serving the community.
“He worked very hard at the district level and was very active in going to visit other clubs,” Morley said. “He really demonstrated and lived out the Rotary motto of service above self.”
With his help, Enid Rotary Club started Math Mania, a popular program on PEGASYS. He also led the club to full membership in the Every Year Every Rotarian program, that led each club member to pledge at least $100 to the Rotary Foundation every year. This money is used to fund local programs and those around the world to help better people’s lives.
During his tenure as District 5750 governor, he was responsible for 40 clubs and 2,000 Rotarians in and around Oklahoma City and Northwest Oklahoma. He helped more clubs in the district sign up to be sustaining clubs, with each member giving annually to the Rotary Foundation.
Valdez volunteered many hours to the Enid High School DECA Association, for which he was awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the Oklahoma DECA program. DECA is an association for marketing students and focuses on professional development and business for high school students. He helped mentor students as they prepared for their regional, state and national DECA competitions. He accompanied the Enid DECA chapter to several national competitions, where he served as a national judge.
He was raised and educated in San Antonio. Traveling with his father’s Air Force career, he graduated from Del Rio High School with the class of 1973. He and his wife, Gwen Gibson, were married in July 1975 at his parent’s home in Del Rio. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this summer.
They raised their three daughters, Kristi, Cammi and Ashley, in Enid. He is also survived by a grandson, Gibson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.