Long Term Care Authority of Enid is honoring volunteers who serve as ombudsmen in area nursing homes, and seeking more volunteers who may want to fill the role once coronavirus restrictions have passed.
Ombudsmen volunteers visit nursing home and assisted-living residents, and act as advocates for those residents, according to a LTCA-Enid press release.
“Ombudsman volunteers listen and receive concerns from residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities or from family and friends,” according to the press release. “Oftentimes, a resident just needs someone to listen, and when they have a concern, the ombudsman will attempt to help them resolve it. Volunteers listen to the concerns of residents and recommend corrective action to the facility according to the state and federal law.”
Every April LTCA-Enid, Area Agency on Aging and their Ombudsman Supervisors, Julie Torson and David Huff, recognize those volunteers for their service.
Currently, LTCA-Enid has seven ombudsmen volunteers: Gaytha Chivers, Glennis Peterman, Suellin Martinez, Ila McKee, Erika Gargis, Cathy Jackson and Harry Martin.
In February, the ombudsman supervisors hosted a two-day training for new ombudsman volunteers. Jackson and Martin attended the training to be certified by the State of Oklahoma Department of Human Services Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. They will be assigned a long-term care facility to visit for a minimum of two hours per week as advocates for the residents.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the ombudsman program can contact Julie Torson or David Huff at LTCA-Enid at (580) 237-2236. The next training will not be scheduled until a time considered safe from the coronavirus. Currently Ombudsman and volunteer visits to long term care facilities are on hold due to the pandemic.
Torson and Huff can be contacted with questions or concerns about residential care, assisted living and nursing homes. They serve as ombudsman supervisors for Garfield, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay and Noble counties.
The Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging is located at 202 W. Broadway, Suite A.
