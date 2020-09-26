Howdy market watchers. I’d like to start today reflecting on a couple souls we lost this week in two of our small farm communities.
They were sudden and tragic and make me think back to when I lost my father. We, the sons and daughters of farm families ,are what keeps agriculture and rural communities vibrant and a way of life. I pray for these families and wish God’s speed to the sons and daughters as they strive to carry on the legacy, even if it is different in a way or few.
In the markets, long liquidation was the word of the week and did it ever happen fast. Soybeans led the charge lower, despite several indicators that we’d be pushing higher that ended the monstrous $1.79+ rally since Aug. 10. November beans finished the week at $10.02 ½. Despite this being only 44 cents off the high, the rapidity with which it happened made it feel more extreme. $10.00 November puts were costing around $0.18 ½ cents on Friday, and adding or upping existing protection at these levels may not be a bad idea with these unseasonal highs and plenty of white space on the chart down to key moving averages.
Hotter, dryer weather recently is starting to dry beans, sesame and the remaining corn down with cooler temps in store for this next week. We now have rain chances for Sunday, which seemingly appeared out of nowhere with this cool front originally being all cold, no precipitation. Rain is definitely needed, as wheat planting gets well underway. Dryness in the U.S. and the Black Sea region supported wheat last week, but rains in the Ukraine have mitigated some concern ahead of planting. After Tuesday’s inside day on the chart and break lower Wednesday, the sell signal has been in place. Friday’s weaker tone saw December KC wheat close below the 200-day moving average, finishing the week just above $4.75. New crop July 2021 KC wheat finished the week right at $5.00 after Sunday’s overnight high of $5.29 ½.
Friday’s Commitment of Traders numbers reporting positions through last Tuesday revealed that managed funds added another 19,369 longs in soybeans from the prior Tuesday to reach 211,143 versus the record 253,889. In soybean meal, 21,551 longs were added to reach 65,248 long, versus a record 133,549. For corn, managed funds reached 95,912 net long after adding 37,356 long positions. KC wheat added 8,271 longs for a modest 18,463 versus the 73,111 record.
The corn market held just above the 200-day moving average with an inside day. Wednesday’s inside day was followed by a break lower Thursday, and further weakness could be expected with open harvest weather ahead. Despite average trade guesses for a 1% decline in good-to-excellent ratings, the USDA pegged corn at a 1% improvement to 61% G/E. As of Sunday, the U.S. corn harvest was 8% versus 11% expected and 10% last year. U.S. bean positions were steady at 63% G/E, versus trade guesses of a 1% decline.
A strengthening U.S. dollar has put pressure on grain exports, with Egypt’s recent tender resulting in Russia winning again, but with prices increasing $6-7 per metric tonne over the previous week. Despite this, and while unexpected, it was a huge week for U.S. soybean and corn exports. Trade expectations already were strong at 2-3 million metric tonnes and clocked in at 3.195 million metric tonnes. Market expectations for corn sales were 1.05-1.80 million metric tonnes and reached 2.139 million metric tonnes. Wheat sales were uneventful, coming in within expectations. While these trade numbers were impressive for corn and beans, especially to China, harvest pressure is taking center focus for now. Expect volatility ahead as these forces tug at each other, and the presidential election nears with less than 40 days to go. Bottomline is that we’re off the highs, but be proactive at protecting your exposure, both upside and downside. If you haven’t locked in any physical, consider buying puts to protect your downside. If you’ve already locked in physical bushels or hedged here, consider protecting the upside with call options in case the funds get back, pushing this market if yields slip and China demand jumps to a new level. Either way, I do not expect this market to remain here at this $10.00 level. We are 40+ cents off the high, but there is a lot that can happen in the next weeks and months that could take us to new levels or back to where we started. Give me a call to discuss strategies, both producers as well as speculators, as there likely will be plenty of volatility to trade.
The next big report is USDA’s much-anticipated grain stocks and small grains summary reports on Wednesday. This report will be the final adjustments to the 2019-20 crop year that saw record Prevent Plant acreage. That combined with the changes in 2020, including much-lower ethanol usage, higher cattle on feed numbers and a recovery in China buying, are all wild cards that the market will be watching as to how the USDA settles the debate. Wednesday will be a time to be active in the markets.
The USDA released the monthly Cattle-on-Feed report after the close on Friday. Sept. 1 on-feed numbers were higher than expected at 103.8% versus 103.3% anticipated. August placements were the big surprise, coming in sharply higher versus expectations at 109.2% while average trade guesses were for 105.8% compared to the previous month at 111%. Coming in at 96.9%, August marketings were slightly higher than expected at 96.6%. Feeder markets continued to chop between the 50- and 100-day moving average this week with weakness Friday ahead of the report, down $2.00 per cwt across most contracts. September feeders futures and options expired Thursday and finished at $142.45. Cash fat cattle trade was firmer this week with select trade at $105 and one trade reported at $107. Firm packer margins are expected to keep cattle moving with slaughter numbers continuing around the 120,000 head per day. The $142-144 area look to be good levels to protect on feeder cattle.
Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. If you’re needing seed wheat of any variety, be sure to give Sidwell Seed a call at (580) 874-2286. We have a wide variety of bulk and bagged seed, including WestBred, Limagrain CoAXium, OGI/OSU, Agri-Pro and KWA, with multiple pick up points in Kremlin, Goltry and in bags at Enid and Medford with advance notice.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com.
