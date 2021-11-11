ENID, Okla. — Retired Navy veteran Richard Campbell was grinning from ear to ear as he sang “Anchors Aweigh” on Wednesday at Railroad Museum of Oklahoma.
Campbell, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and retired with the rank of petty officer third class, said singing the official song of the Naval Academy — along with dozens of other veterans at Wednesday’s Veterans Day luncheon at the museum — gave him the feeling of brotherhood.
That feeling, he said, is what Veterans Day is all about for him.
“To me, (Veterans Day) means ... getting to see us veterans all together and getting to talk to each other and stuff like that — telling all kinds of stories. It’s something I look forward to, really,” Campbell said.
Jackson Anderson led the “Armed Forces Medley,” sung to honor veterans of different branches of the military who attended the luncheon — one of several activities planned for Veterans Appreciation Week in Enid.
Wednesday’s luncheon saw appearances from many veterans and their families and guest speakers, including Bill Cooley, a Vietnam veteran and secretary-treasurer of the the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, which helps organize the annual Veterans Day parade; David Clark, a World War II historian who brought various WWII artifacts; Elaine Johns, Woodring Wall of Honor executive director; and President Brenda Bingham and Vice President Betty Crosswhite of Blue Star Mothers, who raise funds to send Christmas care packages to military members overseas.
While up at the podium, Johns asked for every Vietnam veteran, or those who served from 1955 to 1975, to stand. Many in the room stood, and Johns then asked for those who have participated in a pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans to come stand by her.
She gave each a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin and told them to go stand next to other Vietnam veterans who hadn’t gone through a pinning ceremony.
“As many of you know, our Vietnam veterans did not get the welcome that most of our modern-day warriors get today,” Johns said, “That’s because these veterans have changed the path of how we remember our veterans today. They’ve been very instrumental in being strong advocates to ensure that anybody coming home never gets the welcome that they did.”
“Welcome home, Vietnam veterans,” Johns said as the Vietnam veterans received their pins to recognize, thank and honor veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
One of the Vietnam veterans who received a pin, Sgt. Frank Dominguez, 72, served for 25 years in the Marine Corps, which celebrated its 246th birthday on Wednesday.
The Texas native, who moved to Enid five years ago, was drafted when he was 18 and said he doesn’t regret his time in the military and “would do it again” for his five grandchildren, but when he came home from Vietnam, he said rocks and rotten eggs were thrown at him.
Being thanked for his service on Wednesday and receiving a “welcome home” and a pin made Dominguez feel good, he said, adding that the Enid community has welcomed him and treats veterans nicely.
“I just don’t have the words,” he said. “Wherever I go … people say, ‘Thank you. Welcome home.’ I never got that back home. I never got that when I was 19 when I came back (from Vietnam). Now, I feel relieved that somebody is finally telling us veterans, ‘Hey, we’re sorry that we didn’t say it 40 or 50 years ago, but welcome home.’ ... It makes me feel good that somebody appreciates us.”
Veterans Day, Dominguez said, should be celebrated every day, adding that he was excited for the events planned for the rest of the week, which includes a Veterans Day ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center, Enid’s Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday that will begin at the corner of Grand and Maine downtown, followed by a static aircraft display, food trucks, vendors and a car show downtown.
On Friday, Nov. 19, Three Dog Night will perform at 7 p.m. The band is offering a $10 discount on tickets for level three and four veterans, military and first responders. Details and tickets to both shows are available on the Stride Bank Center website at www.stridebankcenter.com.
