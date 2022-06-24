Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.