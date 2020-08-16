A recently-released report ranked Oklahoma in the bottom 10 states to have a baby — a trend local nonprofits are hoping to turn around by improving families’ access to services and education.
What the studies say
The financial analysis firm WalletHub released on Aug. 10 its report, “2020’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby,” and ranked Oklahoma 43rd out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Analysts ranked the states based on cost to carry, deliver and raise a baby, on health care access and how friendly the states are to needs of babies and their families.
Among those broad categories, which included sub-metrics such as mothers’ groups, pediatricians and child-care centers per capita, Oklahoma ranked 19th in cost, 44th in health care access, 35th in baby-friendly metrics and 44th in family-friendly metrics.
Ranking worse than Oklahoma, in descending order, were North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Alabama.
This month’s WalletHub analysis is the latest in a long string of studies that have taken aim at Oklahoma’s services and outcomes for babies and their families.
In March 2019, Zero to Three, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit childhood advocacy group, and Child Trends, a Bethesda, Md.-based research organization, teamed up to release The State of Babies Yearbook: 2019.
Oklahoma was among 13 states ranking in the lowest tier out of four. The study highlighted persistent issues in Oklahoma that stymie healthy development in many young children.
Oklahoma ranked in the bottom tiers for overall ranking, health outcomes and family support systems for children ages 0-3. Oklahoma was ranked in the second tier for positive early learning experiences.
The 2019 report showed young children in Oklahoma fare worse than the national average in food security, with 26.4 percent of babies facing low food security, compared to 16.5 percent nationwide; and in adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), with 31.9 percent of young children facing at least one ACE, compared to the national average of 21.9 percent.
Earn While You Learn
To help families overcome the odds outlined in those studies, Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry has been offering education and physical support to area parents and their children for the last 15 years.
Ann Price, director of the Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, said many in the community still see the program in light of its early days, when it primarily served young unwed mothers.
“When we started out, it was for teenagers or young people who’d made mistakes, and who needed help,” Price said. “But, it’s grown a lot since then, and it’s for anyone who is a parent who wants help.”
She said the program has no financial criteria to be served, all services are free, and it is for couples, single mothers or fathers, those who are married or unmarried, or even grandparents who’ve taken on a parenting role.
Price said one recent client was coming out of the court system, and had lost custody of her children.
Through education and mentoring at Hope Outreach, that mother was able to learn parenting skills, had recently gotten a steady job, had been reunited with her two children, now has supervised visitation, and is working toward full custodial reunification
“I’m just really proud of her,” Price said. “She’s just thrilled to death to have her children back in her life, and that’s what we’re all about.”
The backbone of the Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry is education, Price said. More than 350 different lessons are available on parenting, child care and practical skills like budgeting and financial planning.
Each parent or couple is assessed when they come in, and a training program is tailor-made to fit their needs.
Price said the education program seeks to help parents who may not have had the best example for parenting when they were growing up.
“It’s a generational issue, and it’s hard to break,” Price said. “We feel like the important part of what we do here is the education — giving them the information they need to be better parents.”
Parents earn points on each visit to the ministry, reading to their children, visiting with their mentor, or going through some of the written or video lessons.
Points can be used to shop for baby clothes, supplies, even baby furniture like high chairs and changing tables.
“They can shop for anything in our store, and we have anything you would need, from diapers to beautiful baby beds,” Price said. “It’s so much fun to watch them, because after they’ve done the lessons and built up some points, they come in here and can buy anything they need for their baby.”
A parent can earn about 20-25 points in an hour — in some cases double that, if both parents show up. Small items like soap or shampoo might cost one point, while a crib may be upward of 80 points.
A partnership to serve
For services beyond education and shopping in the Parenting Ministry store, Price said Hope Outreach partners closely with Community Development Support Association (CDSA), which operates a parent resource and referral service across 15 counties in north-central and northwest Oklahoma.
CDSA Early Childhood Director Kim Kelly said there are more than 26,000 children age 5 or younger in that 15-county area, and more than 60% of those are in single-parent families or families in which both parents work.
To help those families, CDSA offers the following services:
• Families can visit the CDSA Diaper Bank up to four times a year to receive free diapers.
• Free developmental screenings are conducted by trained parent support specialists either during a diaper bank visit, at partner child care centers or through scheduled appointments.
• Playgroups are offered birth to four 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, for caregivers and children ages birth to 48 months, to provide a safe environment to develop emerging abilities through play and socialization.
• Books and materials promoting child development are available for checkout through the CDSA Resource Library.
• Childcare resource and referral services help connect low-income families and children with local, state and federal programs.
• CDSA Safe Sleep newborn kits are provided for new babies and their parents.
• CDSA has partnered with Enid Public Schools to help promote early education literacy through school, community and family engagement for children birth to age 4.
One of the persistent areas of need, Kelly said, is in registered child care. Of CDSA’s 15 counties, two counties have only three child care facilities. She said properly trained and certified child care facilities, including in-home services, are in high demand.
“We highly encourage people to become licensed child care providers,” Kelly said, adding that CDSA provides training and support for those working toward certification, and ongoing support once a facility opens.
For more on CDSA early childhood initiatives, contact Kim Kelly at (580) 242-6131 or visit the CDSA offices at 114 S. Independence.
For more information on the Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, call them at (580) 237-2292 or visit their office at 815 W. Broadway.
“We’re here,” Price said, “and we’re here for anyone who needs help, or wants to be a part of it.”
