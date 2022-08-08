ENID, Okla. — Sean Byrne wanted to do something innovative with his practicum.
Byrne had decided to pursue a master’s degree in social work from the University of Oklahoma, but since he already was a licensed professional counselor, he was unable to do his practicum with counseling centers like most students.
He had to do something new and different — something he’d never done before.
Enid Police Department had made contact with Byrne in the past, so Byrne reached out to Lt. Casey Von Schriltz and asked if he could complete his practicum there, believed to be the first master’s of social work student at OU to do a practicum with a law enforcement agency.
“I didn’t want to just spin my wheels and make it through this master’s program,” he said. “I wanted to do something new and innovative. … Being able to make a change where we live instead of worrying about Tulsa or Oklahoma City — this is our community. We have to step up and make the changes in our community.”
Von Schriltz said he’s not typically one to shy away from something new, so he decided to give it a shot.
“I felt like Sean would be a good asset for us to have,” Von Schriltz said. “He’s brought a lot of good insight.”
During the seven months he spent with EPD, Byrne, also an adjunct instructor with Northwestern Oklahoma State University, rode along with officers in their vehicles, conducted mental health training and participated in several critical incident briefings.
Byrne was able to share his knowledge and experience with EPD officers, who come into contact with those experiencing some form of mental distress, teaching officers how to recognize different signs of crises and sharing alternate ways to interact with people in those situations.
For example, Byrne shared, when a person’s “fight, flight or freeze” response is activated, one innovative way those in the field of counseling know can help calm them down is activating their digestive system.
“When people are in that heightened state, sometimes it’s as simple as giving them something to eat or drink — something that activates the digestive system,” he said. “And they joked with me, like, ‘You want us to give the person a cookie?’ And I said, ‘Exactly.’ It’s innovative in their domain, but in ours, that’s something we all know.”
Von Schriltz said overall, Byrne was a great asset for the department.
“Individual officers, as well as the organization, have grown from this experience and gained a lot of knowledge and tools that we can use in the future,” Von Schriltz said.
Though Byrne’s practicum ended last week, EPD’s relationship with him will continue, Von Schriltz said.
“We, as a police department … This is our community, just like everybody else’s. It’s our friends, neighbors and family members who we’re out there policing as members of the community, and we’re as invested as anybody else. It’s very important to us to have as many tools as we can in our tool bag to deal with people effectively and cause as little harm as possible.”
