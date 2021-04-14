ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department, in conjunction with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies, will conduct saturation patrols for DUI enforcement Friday.
EPD is asking those who plan to drink on April 16 to make arrangements for alternate ways home, whether through a designated driver or a ride-share service like Uber or Lyft.
"The Enid Police Department wants the community to be safe on their travels to and from any events. Plan your trips and plan for a ride home,” said EPD Lt. Eric Holtzclaw in a press release. “Enid now has Uber and Lyft drivers available to pick you up. So, if you drink, you need to think. Don’t drink and drive."
Extra EPD officers will be on patrol Friday along with other law enforcement agencies participating in the saturation patrols for DUI enforcement, which will begin at 6 p.m.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people in the United States die in a drunk-driving crash each day — about one person every 52 minutes, EPD said.
In 2019, which is the most recent year for available data, 10,142 people died due to drunk driving, and "every one of those deaths was preventable," according to the police department.
Holtzclaw also said in the release that those with medical marijuana cards also should understand the driving impairment caused by marijuana use and should refrain from driving during or after the consumption of marijuana products.
EPD said there will be zero tolerance for those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"Our No. 1 goal this weekend is safety. We want everyone to exercise the best judgment possible and not drive while impaired," EPD said in the release. "The life you save may not just be your own."
