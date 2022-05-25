ENID, Okla. — In light of Tuesday's massacre at an elementary school in Texas, local school and law enforcement officials expressed dismay and said they work on safety issues on a regular basis.
In total, 19 children and two adults were killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
“Immediately, your heart sinks,” Enid Police Department Chief Bryan Skaggs said. “So many families’ lives have changed … and you just feel for the people in that community.”
Skaggs said with EPD’s new virtual shooting simulation system, officers can be trained on how to better handle different situations, including active shooter scenarios.
He added that he always looks for ways EPD can improve in case any similar situation occurs locally.
“I watch the accounts of what happened because we can learn from that,” Skaggs said. “I look at the details — what did they do? How do we, maybe, prevent this in Enid, Oklahoma?”
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink, who said his heart sank when he heard about the tragedy, said he is training deputies at Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for situations like this, “just in case.”
“I pray it never does,” he said. “We’ve been working with schools around here, and I plan on … getting a deputy into our schools and working with them when they have intruder alert drills so that we can see what they’re doing throughout the county and get everybody on the same page.”
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the tragedy reminds school personnel to be conscious of the district's safety procedures.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the parents, families, school employees and community members in Uvalde, Texas," Floyd said in a statement Wednesday. "That horrific incident gives us pause to reflect on how precious life is. It also gives us an opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant in all of our safety and security procedures and protocols on a daily basis.”
Autry Technology Center had scheduled an active shooter course for early May but it was rescheduled to 6-8 p.m. June 6 due to weather.
“Active Shooter Reality” will discuss what to do in an active shooter situation, including techniques on how to protect yourself and other individuals in the area, the hide/fight/run tactics and what to expect from law enforcement personnel.
The overview course is limited to personnel who work in an educational environment, child care center, church, nonprofit or other high-risk organizations and is not intended for children, as sensitive content will be shown during the session.
The course will be taught by Department of Homeland Security with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
There is no charge for the course. To enroll, visit www.autrytech.edu.
To explore a customized assessment of individual facilities for a company or specific location, contact Autry to assist with further training.
