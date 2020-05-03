As of Friday, local gyms are allowed to operate while following the required guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local authorities.
Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee, will begin reopening on Monday. President and CEO Greg Shamburg said the facility will open in phases to ensure members’ safety.
“It’s going to be a soft opening,” Shamburg said. “We have restrictions on numbers, where you can go and what you can do.”
Workouts will be by appointment and can be made as early as two days prior, Shamburg said. The cardio area, weight room, indoor track and upstairs gym will be available to use, but no more than 30 members will be allowed in the facility at once.
“We will have two full-time employees working those areas while the building is open, cleaning, disinfecting and spraying it,” he said. “All of our staff will have a mask and gloves on, and our members will be following strict guidelines on social distancing.”
Throughout COVID-19, Shamburg said the YMCA has worked to safely assist the community where possible. In conjunction with Loaves & Fishes, over 2,000 children have been fed in the last month, and emergency child care is being offered for emergency responders during this time.
“We’ve been pretty busy, just a different kind of busy,” Shamburg said.
The Enid YMCA will accommodate members who welcome this opportunity as a new normalcy, as well as those who still wish to remain at home.
“People are going to have to become comfortable getting back out and doing some things they’ve done in the past. It’s going to be different and take some time,” Shamburg said. “It might be two or three months before we feel back to normal.”
Franchise gym HOTWORX is among those that reopened on Friday. Offering isolated workouts in immune-boosting infrared heat, one person is allowed per sauna and members are limited to two workouts per day. Co-owner Shayla Barrick said the new precautions are in place to protect the health of members.
“The gym is monitored with security cameras 24 hours a day, so we will be monitoring it when we’re not staffed,” Barrick said. “During staffed hours, we will wipe down all the equipment.”
According to the HOTWORX membership agreement, members as well as staff are to wipe down their equipment, and this will continue to be strictly monitored as well as the traffic in and out of the facility.
“We’ve had nothing but cooperation from our members, and they understand that safety is the most important thing,” Barrick said.
For those who feel more comfortable at home, virtual workouts without infrared heat will still be available to existing members through the HOTWORX app, and the company is working on a system for those who wish to join without going into the studio.
“They are implementing a way to become a member from home, where you can just sign up online,” Barrick said. “That’s in the works and should be ready within the next couple of weeks.”
GYM, at 117 N. Grand, also reopened Friday. Owner Cecilia Holle said she is working with local sanitary supply company Jenkins & Price to make sure all cleaning materials are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Holle has made it a priority to ensure the comfort and safety of clients upon opening.
“We’ve got the gym set up in zones so a trainer can take their client into an area and be self-contained,” Holle said.
There will be new limits on class sizes and online training will continue for those who don’t want to leave their homes, Holle said. Instructors at GYM have been teaching mat Pilates, creating fun ways to change up the scenery for virtual classes while continuing to follow social-distancing protocol.
“We’ve had a lot of good communication with our clients during the shutdown,” Holle said. “We have close to 200 clients and have been communicating with them on a weekly basis, letting them know what’s happening and what we can do for support.
“Some of these clients I’ve trained for over 20 years, and it’s really hard to do without them for a long period of time. They’re my family, and I’m glad we’re a part of phase one.”
