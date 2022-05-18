ENID, Okla. — Local health officials are encouraging parents and caregivers to not panic but stay informed regarding a national shortage of infant formula.
Whitney Washburn, an Enid dietitian with the Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, said resources are available locally, and she anticipates the situation will slowly start to improve.
“The most important thing for (parents) to know is to just remain aware ... and be prepared but not scared,” Washburn said.
In February, Abbott Nutrition, one of the United States’ largest manufacturers of infant formula, issued a voluntary recall on several brands of infant formula — many covered by WIC — due to concerns of bacterial contamination and temporarily shut down a Michigan-based factory.
On May 12, President Joe Biden’s administration announced steps to help ease the nationwide shortage of infant formula, and Abbott reached an agreement with the Federal Drug and Food Administration on Monday to resume production at the plant.
Abbott anticipated restarting operations within two weeks from the go-ahead from the FDA and up to eight weeks afterward until the product is back on shelves.
Washburn said 38 states in the U.S. have a contract with Abbott, but Oklahoma’s WIC program is contracted with Nestlé, and 16,133 infants statewide — 318 in Enid — are enrolled in WIC.
“We haven’t seen a major hit — it’s just heightened awareness,” Washburn said, adding that an inventory of infant formula is not at the Garfield County Health Department. “We have seen an uptick in phone calls ... but we haven’t had anybody absolutely busting down our doors.”
Dr. Eve Switzer, a pediatrician at Northwest Pediatrics, recommended parents and caregivers who may be anxious and want to stock up, to only buy up to one- or two-weeks-worth of infant formula, citing the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“That way, everybody can try to get a hold of some formula,” she said.
While the shelves of some major retailers may be emptier, smaller pharmacies and stores may have infant formula available. Jumbo Foods has had a regular supply of infant formula, said Tanner Baker, grocery supervisor.
“(Jumbo’s) is fairly well-stocked,” Baker said. “We’ve gotten pretty much everything we’ve ordered.”
Purchases of infant formula are limited at Jumbo’s, and several other stores have limitations put in place, as well.
Customers always can call and check the availability of infant formula at Jumbo’s before arriving, Baker said.
The county Health Department works with families to ensure they have the tools to provide the infant formula their babies need, said Diana Hernandez, public information officer.
“Some of those strategies are to check for alternatives and check with pediatricians,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez also said the Health Department is recommending that parents not make their own or dilute infant formulas.
“It’s not because they don’t care for their babies or aren’t knowledgeable on food, but ... it’s a safety concern,” Hernandez said.
For formula-fed babies, Switzer said she recommends introducing baby foods starting at 4 months old, which can help cut down on their formula usage.
Switzer also said that substituting cows’ milk in place of infant formula for a baby 6 months of age and older should be the “second-to-last resort,” with making and diluting infant formula as the “last resort.”
“That’s only if you’ve exhausted every other possibility — been to all the stores, talked to the pediatricians, talked to the Health Department — then in a pinch, for a brief period of time, you might consider using some cows’ milk, but prior to that, it’s not a good idea,” Switzer said.
Hernandez and Washburn urged caution when buying infant formula online from non-reputable sources.
Switzer urged parents and caregivers to reach out to their primary care providers for any questions regarding switching infant formulas or for any other questions relating to their babies’ formulas.
“Don’t panic. Don’t hoard. Please leave enough for everybody else,” Switzer said.
For more information about the infant formula shortage, visit www.healthychildren.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.