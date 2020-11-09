Crafts From The Heart is collecting items for a local nursing home to donate as Christmas gifts.
Items needed include no-slip socks, travel-sized lotions, shampoos, blankets, pens and pencils, large-print crossword puzzle books and soap bars.
Those interested in donating can drop off items at Bolenbaugh Insurance, 1024 W. Maple, 9 to noon and 1-5 p.m. The group can be found on Facebook by searching for Enid Crafts From The Heart.
The group also will have a booth at the 13th annual Goodies Galore from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 215 S. Cleveland.
