Filing for county and state offices began Wednesday, and a race developed in state House District 40.
Incumbent Rep. Chad Caldwell, who was first elected in 2014, filed for another two-year term, and Taylor Venus, his opponent in the past two Republican primaries, also put in his papers to run.
Wednesday was the first day of the three-day filing period, which ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
Caldwell won the 2018 and 2020 GOP primaries against Venus. Both are Enid Republicans.
Redistricting narrowed House District 40 to 18 square miles, down from 30, with the district representing 80% of the city of Enid.
In House District 38, incumbent Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, filed for another term. The district includes eastern and much of northern Garfield County, including northern and eastern parts of Enid as well as North Enid.
House District 58 Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, will seek another term. The district includes part of western Garfield County, as well as all of Woods, Alfalfa and Major counties and half of Woodward County.
House District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, filed for another term. His district includes the southwestern part of Garfield County, including Vance Air Force Base, as well as all of Dewey County, most of Blaine and Kingfisher counties and part of Woodward County.
On the national level, longtime U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., filed to retain his seat in Congress representing Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District.
For U.S. Senate to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, Republicans filing were Markwayne Mullin, T.W. Shannon and Alex Gray. Democrat filing was Kendra Horn, while Michael L. Delaney filed as an independent.
For the other U.S. Senate seat, Republican Sen. James Lankford filed for reelection, with Republican challenger Jackson Lahmeyer also filing. Jason Bollinger filed as a Democrat.
In Garfield County:
• District 1 county commissioner Marc Bolz filed for another term, as did District 3 commissioner James Simunek. Both are Republicans.
• Kevin Postier, a Republican, filed for another term as county treasurer.
• Darla Dickson filed as a Republican for county assessor.
• Tom Newby filed for the seat as district judge for District 4, Office 3, to replace the retiring Dennis Hladik.
• Brian Lovell filed for associate district judge for Garfield County, the post currently held by Newby. Lovell currently is a special district judge.
• Mike Fields filed to retain his position as district attorney for District 4, which includes Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Blaine and Canadian counties.
Other filings across Northwest Oklahoma include:
• Steven A. Young and Jeff Crites filing for associate district judge in Grant County.
• Justin P. Eilers filed to remain as district judge for District 4, Office 1.
• Loren Angle filed for associate district judge in Alfalfa County.
• Jenna Brown filed for associate district judge in Blaine County.
• Mickey J. Hadwiger filed for associate district judge in Woods County.
• Erin N. Kirsey filed for associate district judge in Woodward County.
• Christopher Boring filed for district attorney for District 26, which includes Alfalfa, Dewey, Major, Woods and Woodward counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.