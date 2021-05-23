James Fuzzell, chief operating officer of The Cleo State Bank, recently was named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a nonpartisan basis. Fuzzell joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a former small-business owner and someone who works hand in hand with other small business owners on a daily basis, I see the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Fuzzell said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to be an advocate for and take the collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Fuzzell’s background has seen him hold district and market management roles in the retail sector in markets from Dallas, to southwest Florida, to New England. Fuzzell also served as owner and operator of his own retail franchise in southwest Florida prior to his entrance into the banking industry.
Fuzzell joins the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his organization’s efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“We are proud of Fuzzell’s nomination to the NSBA Leadership Council and The Cleo State Bank looks forward to being able to advocate for small business through his representation” said Forrest Michael, president and CEO of The Cleo State Bank.
“I am proud to have James Fuzzell as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He comes to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
