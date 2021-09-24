ENID, Okla. — When Amanda Lilley received a three-month subscription for watercolor boxes from a friend a little over two years ago, she had no clue that would be the start of her watercolor painting journey.
The boxes came with access to online tutorials, different painting projects and watercolor supplies such as paint and paper, but Lilley began creating more and more art.
“As I was doing the subscription boxes, I would use the same paint to do some of my own little side projects, and then it turned into where I was doing more and more side projects,” she said.
Watercolor painting then became a form of therapy, and she said “learning to let go” has helped her with her painting and life in general.
“It’s about painting. It’s not about what the result is,” Lilley said. “Not everything has to be perfect. Some things should be, but there’s an awful lot of life that doesn’t have to be perfect.”
She began watercolor painting in the summer of 2019, but since her mother Loni is a professional artist, she was raised in an artistic family — learning “to paint before I could write.”
The watercolor subscription box reignited the creative interests she had as a child, and Lilley, her sister Felicia and mother sometimes will FaceTime each other and paint together.
Lilley paints landscapes, often taking photographs of different places while she’s on vacation, such as Vermont and Italy, and painting them from reference.
“There’s just something about it — while you’re painting (the photographs), it evokes memories,” she said.
She draws inspiration from famous artists like Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh and calls her artwork “stylized impressionism.”
“I think the nature of what I do is kind of fuzzy. It’s not photorealistic, but it still has the linework in it that I think makes it look a little bit more modern,” she said.
Lilley, who moved to Enid in May 2020 to work as an assistant district attorney out of Garfield County Court House, has had artwork featured in several exhibitions and publications in Oklahoma City and Stillwater and even in Kansas and Texas.
Thirty-seven of Lilley’s paintings have been on display at Town and Gown Theatre in Stillwater during its production of “August: Osage County,” which has showings this weekend, as part of her first solo art exhibition.
So far, she has sold three paintings out of her solo exhibition.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “Every time I sell one of my paintings, I’m just shocked that somebody wants to take it home.”
Locally, she also has a piece of art hanging inside Five80 Coffeehouse and is working on a series of paintings to hang up inside another business.
Some of Lilley’s friends and coworkers joke that one day, she’ll be doing well enough with her art that she can quit her job, but she enjoys what she does for a living, so it’s never been her goal to “stop working and just paint.”
This year, Lilley has focused on putting her artwork in galleries, and though she hasn’t sold a lot in the galleries, it’s fun for her to see people enjoying her artwork.
“That part of it — just having people see what’s important to me and enjoying it, especially with COVID-19,” she said. “Everything has been just so dark and scary, and if I can just brighten somebody’s timeline by having bright colors and happy pictures, ... that makes me happy, knowing that it made somebody’s day a little bit better.”
Lilley’s artwork can be viewed on her website at https://www.simplylilley.com/ and on social media platforms: ”Simply Lilley” on Facebook and @simply_lilley on Instagram.
