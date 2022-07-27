ENID, Okla. — For the past several years, Enid resident Maryanne Schaeffer has worked to rescue stray cats. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Schaeffer will hold an adoption fair at Sunset Plaza, 809 S. Cleveland.
Despite working diligently for the better part of a decade, it is only in the past year that Schaeffer has officially chosen the name Righties Rescue, in honor of the cat that started the whole thing.
It started with “a stray cat. It showed up and it ran off like its tail was on fire,” said Schaeffer, who started to feed the cat nightly. That first cat was Rightie, so named due to the fact that his head was permanently tilted to the right due to an unknown past injury. Rightie died of feline leukemia three years ago.
“I promised him that I would try to help every cat that I could, and that’s what I’ve done,” Schaeffer said.
A large part of the work Schaeffer does is ensuring all cats that she can have been spayed or neutered.
“Spay and neuter is the biggest thing about Righties Rescue, that and, of course rescuing ... If you feed a cat outside, that’s your responsibility then. Get them spayed and neutered. That’s my deal. All the ones that are in my colony outside, they are all spayed and neutered.”
Schaeffer is diligent when allowing the adoption of one of her cats. If someone is renting their home, she will contact the landlord to ensure the cat will be welcomed. If someone already has pets, they must supply Schaeffer with vet records proving that their animals are spayed or neutered. There also is a $75 adoption fee.
“If they won’t pay an adoption fee, how do I know they’re going to take them to a vet if they need to go?” Schaeffer said.
Schaeffer estimates Righties Rescue has helped nearly 500 cats over the years. As a nonprofit, Righties Rescue always welcomes donations whether they be monetary or of cat food. To donate, call (580) 484-0844.
