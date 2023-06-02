ENID, Okla. — After connecting with older members of her church, Sarah Frantz knew she wanted to give back to her elders.
Frantz is a member of the local American Heritage Girls (AHG) troop, a faith-based leadership program for girls ages 5-18. As a 17-year-old, the end of Frantz’s membership with AHG is approaching.
AHG requires Frantz to spend 25 hours organizing and leading a large final project to graduate from the final age group of AHG, the Patriot age group. Frantz and her mother brainstormed ideas that would include Frantz’s passion for childcare in her project, but soon realized a community in need was staring them in the face: the widows and widowers of their church.
“A lot of these ladies in here, and these men, they’re kind of like grandparents to us,” Frantz said. “And so, I just kind of wanted to do something nice for them because they’ve done so much for us in the years that we’ve been here.”
Frantz organized a widow’s and widower’s tea event for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Liberty Southern Baptist Church, 1616 S. Jackson. Frantz’s troop, comprised of approximately 20 girls, will host the event and mingle with the seniors attending the event.
Frantz chose to host a tea-themed event based on a meaningful devotion related to the molding of a tea cup. Frantz described God as the potter and people as His clay. Although the clay takes on many forms and undergoes many trials, it is molded perfectly in His image.
“And with that human life, we’re gonna go through multiple different trials,” Frantz said. “We’re gonna lose loved ones, but it’s all for the end. You know, when you finally get to meet your Creator, and you are in the way that he wants you to be, how he created you.”
Frantz observed the trials of losing a spouse firsthand within her church, as its congregation is predominantly older. She recalled an older man losing his wife of 62 years and said it broke her heart. The widow’s and widower’s tea event allows elders facing similar trials to connect with each other and the younger members of their community. The younger members of Frantz’s troop made clay tea cups as gifts for attendees.
Frantz’s sister, Gemma Frantz, assisted Frantz in organizing the event. Gemma said throughout the organization process, Frantz always knew what needed to be accomplished.
“I’m super impressed because I thought that she was gonna come to me for a lot more help with stuff,” Gemma said. “You know, I’m supposed to be the assistant, and she’s totally got it in the bag. She just knows exactly what’s going on.”
Frantz’s leadership skills have not gone unnoticed. AHG awarded Frantz with the Abigail Adams award, granted to girls who completed all six of AHG’s program emphases, therefore laying the foundation to become a woman of integrity.
Frantz said if she ever has a daughter, she will enroll her in AHG. Frantz compared a young mind to a sponge: it takes in information and often stores it for future use, which is why it is important for girls to build their faith at a young age. AHG allows girls of all ages to strengthen their knowledge of Christ and build values based on integrity while surrounded by a supportive community of like-minded girls.
“It’s fabulous, and it’s such a good way to build up our faith and to learn how to defend ourselves in our faith and to learn more about that because there’s so many adults who are willing to put time in us to build that, and I’m really thankful for it,” Frantz said.
Frantz rallied support for the event from local businesses such as Dea’s Sewing and Alterations, Tatro’s Lawn Care, Home Outreach Program of Enid, OCD Car Detailing, Ivey’s Country Cakes and Hatchlings Homestead Raindrop Therapy.
The event is free, but Frantz requested attendees RSVP. For widows and widowers interested in attending the event, RSVP with Frantz at (580) 402-0333.
