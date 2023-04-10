ENID, Okla. — Enid and area residents are invited (but not really) to the Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma’s Non-Ball.
“We decided to recycle an old fundraiser we used to do before the COVID pandemic,” said Executive Director Lydia Kelley.
The invitation states the date is anywhere, anytime. Instead of purchasing $150 event tickets or purchasing a gown for $150 or tux rental for $120, residents can simply give a donation — and even save on the babysitter.
The invitation to the event points out $105 will feed three families for a month.
Kelley said there has been an increase in families coming to the organization the last two months.
“The SNAP program has been cut so we are seeing some new households come for food,” Kelley said. “These new families have actually doubled.”
SNAP benefits were increased during the COVID pandemic but recently were cut back to pre-pandemic levels.
Loaves & Fishes usually serves 400-500 families a month; however, during the month of March the total was 590 families, Kelley said.
The organization usually sees a lag in giving during the spring after the holiday season, so officials there hope the non-ball will re-engage people.
“We are so grateful to the Enid community who always helps us with donations and volunteers,” Kelley said.
For information, go to www.loaves&fishesnwok.org/donate. Loaves & Fishes NWOK is a 501c3 organization.
