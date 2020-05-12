Loaves & Fishes will continue its drive-through food distributions through June, and has changed the service hours for Thursdays.
The food resource center, at 701 E. Maine, went to a drive-through service of pre-boxed food, instead of the usual assisted shopping service, in March due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Lydia Kelley, Loaves & Fishes executive director, announced this week the drive-through service will continue at least through June, since social distancing cannot be maintained in the center's waiting room.
At the end of June, the Loaves & Fishes board reevaluate the potential to resume client-choice pantry services, Kelley said.
Kelley also announced changes to the drive-through service hours. Service still will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuesdays will remain at 3-6 p.m., but Thursday hours, effective this week, are moving to 9 a.m. to noon.
