ENID, Okla. — Clients of Loaves & Fishes food pantry will need to renew their cases starting Friday, July 1, 2022.
When renewing a case, clients must provide a photo ID; IDs for other members in the household; proof of address (such as a bill at the current address, a lease agreement or a signed letter from roommate); and proof of income (such as the latest month's pay stub(s) Social Security award letter with monthly amount, monthly bank statement, latest tax return, or invoices for contract work. Additionally, one of the following must be provided for each person in the household: photo ID (photocopies are permitted); medical and shot records; school records; Social Security card; birth certificate; and insurance card or passport.
Only one member of a household is allowed in the building. After renewal, a photo ID will be required at every visit.
Pantry hours are 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
For more information about income eligibility, visit www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/get-food.
