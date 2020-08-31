Loaves & Fishes boxed distributions going strong, nearing six months

ENID, Okla. — For more than five months, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, 701 E. Maine, has been coordinating box distributions of food to meet area families' needs during the COVID pandemic.
As September begins, and the food resource center enters its sixth month of the boxed distributions, demand remains high, and the service continues.
Katie Long, director of operations at Loaves & Fishes, said the box distributions are continuing as scheduled, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
Keeping that service viable for more than five months has been possible because of the hard work of dedicated volunteers, Long said.
"I'm so grateful to all of the volunteers who have stepped up to pack boxes, work the distribution lines, drive our box truck, and help us in countless other ways," Long said. "We have a very small staff and if it wasn't for dedicated people in our community, we wouldn't have been to continue to serve our hungry neighbors."
When the COVID pandemic began shutting down businesses and churches in Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes transitioned from its normal shopper-choice model to the volunteer-staffed drive-through box distributions.
Those distributions surged to more than 800 boxes and about 41,000 pounds of food in March, as the pandemic was first impacting Oklahoma, then increased to a peak of 924 boxes and more than 46,000 pounds of food in April. Since then, Loaves & Fishes has given out 650 to 720 boxes and about 30,000 pounds of food each month.
During the pandemic, Loaves & Fishes has distributed almost 148,000 pounds of food in more than 3,000 boxes, serving more than 8,800 people at a pace of 66 households and 221 people, on average, at each distribution.
"Since the middle of March we have done, and will continue to do, all we can to provide grocery assistance to people in Enid, Garfield County and the surrounding areas," said Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Lydia Kelley. "We've received amazing support from the community, our volunteers and our partner agencies that have allowed us to forge on during these uncertain times."
Kelley said the box distributions will continue until shopping in the pantry can safely resume.
"L&F staff is looking forward to the day when we can re-open our building and resume regular pantry operations," Kelley said, "but until that time we'll continue using the drive-through method as a way to ensure there is help available to those who need it."
For more information on Loaves & Fishes visit http://www.loavesandfishesnwok.org. Also visit their Facebook page for updates and changes to any distribution dates and times.
