ENID, Okla. — As the weather grows warmer, volunteer numbers dwindle at food banks.
Many volunteers grow busy with vacation plans and outdoor activities over the summer, and their involvement at local food banks such as Loaves & Fishes slows. But like the lives of their volunteers, Loaves & Fishes is busiest over the summer.
When school lets out for the summer, parents are responsible for feeding their child one or two more meals per day than they were during the school year. With food prices on the rise, the shift is difficult for many local families.
To fill this demand, Loaves & Fishes needs more volunteers.
“We’re looking for people who can help our clients shop in the pantry,” Lydia Kelley, executive director said. “We call them shopper helpers. They go around and kind of help [clients] decide what they want and kind of show them what their options are in each section of the pantry.”
Loaves & Fishes is a client-choice pantry, which means clients choose their groceries in a grocery-store like set up. Shopper helpers help them calculate what their household is eligible to receive and plan cohesive meals. Kelley said this arrangement maintains client dignity.
The arrangement also keeps food waste to a minimum. Kellee Platt, who has volunteered at Loaves & Fishes for 11 years, recalled a story told to her by a friend:
“She said she could always tell when it was food pantry days because the dumpster would be full of stuff,” Platt said.
Handing clients a bag of food isn’t always the solution to food insecurity. This system ignores possible allergies, preferences and often assumes clients have a refrigerator or oven when they may not.
By allowing clients to select what they need, less food goes to waste. Loaves & Fishes also promotes healthy eating by ensuring fresh produce, meat, eggs, butter, cheese and yogurt are available to clients.
Kelley said Loaves & Fishes is looking for volunteers ages 16 and older. Volunteers are most needed during pantry hours, which are 1–4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 2:3–5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursdays.
Kelley said some volunteers visit once a week while others visit once a month.
“You just get the satisfaction of helping people,” Platt said. “It really opens people’s eyes when they come here and volunteer.”
Kelley said Loaves & Fishes also is in need of plastic shopping bags. By donating bags to Loaves & Fishes, bags are reused instead of disposed of and Loaves & Fishes clients have a way to transport their groceries home. Paper bags and egg cartons also are accepted.
Go to http://www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/volunteer.html to sign up to volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.