KayleighNeil HK

Kayleigh Neil present artwork done at Leonardo’s on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Hope King / Enid News & Eagle)

 Hope King | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — On the fifth Saturday of the month, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum puts on a special day, and this past Saturday was a live music day.

On the second floor, different types of music were performed with kids being very much encouraged to join in the merriment.

For the third hour, with no volunteers to preform, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Riley Jantzen stepped up to perform and show kids how to mix different sounds — from a rubber duck to their own voices — into the music.

The next hour the performance was teenage siblings Jeslynn and Adler Stuber, who both have played musical instruments for years.

“We thought it would be really cool if the kids could see other kids play,” said Sara Stuber, mother of the two musicians. “You don’t have to be a grownup, you don’t have to be an adult to love music and to learn how to play an interment. You can start now, you can be passionate about something at a young age.”

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

King is an intern reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Hope? Send an email to hking@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you