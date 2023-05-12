ENID, Okla. — Lincoln Academy's Senior Appreciation Night, “Home of the Survivors,” was held Thursday evening, May 11, 2023, in Enid High School's auditorium.
Fifty-seven students received certificates of completion from Principal Tommy Parker.
“Sometimes life is not defined by where you are but how many times you get back up,” Parker said, adding the Lincoln kids are resilient.
Lincoln Academy is part of the Enid Public Schools district and offers students an alternative to regular high school. Students choose Lincoln for various reasons, from class sizes to schedule convenience.
During the recognition, special honors were awarded to several students.
Masonic awards, known as the Student of Today, were presented to John Aguilar and Margo Hipolito.
Autry Technology Center awards, which cover two years of half-day study at Autry, were presented to Jayanah Jones, Diago Chavez and Nina Paydon.
The Formations Award went to Angeles Garcia, who plans to attend beauty college.
The military award, worth $130,000, went to Evan Webster from the U.S. Army. Webster plans to join the Army and will have the money to pay for future college enrollment.
Award presentations were followed by “Hope Story” and slide presentations. School secretary Cindy Presa said "this is when we all cry." The stories are about students who persevere, and the slide show features those kids who came to the school, learned and completed their certification.
“The Hope Stories and senior slideshow are what we do at Lincoln,” Parker said, adding Lincoln helps kids complete school and build memories.
The school motto is: “People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.