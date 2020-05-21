Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has announced plans to resume classes in September.
Spring semester classes, which were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will continue to their conclusion when classes resume this fall, according to a press release.
Bob Schmitz, president of LLI, said safety remains the priority as plans are made to resume classes.
“We remain proactive in our efforts to protect our membership and will continue to watch the news and statistics for our state and county," Schmitz said. "Our priority is to keep our instructors and membership safe."
When classes resume, instructors will hold a review session for each class, then continue with the remaining four weeks for each course.
The annual membership meeting and spring semester classes are tentatively planned to begin mid-September, with specific dates to be announced.
Additional information will be available on the institute's Facebook page. For more information, call Mary McDonald at (580) 747-9207.
