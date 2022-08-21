Enid News & Eagle
The Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid will begin fall classes Sept. 6.
Thanks to support from donations, LLI now is offering semester scholarships to cover full or partial class fees for those in financial need.
Lifelong Learning Institute classes meet on the Enid campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2929 E. Randolph. Each class meets for 90 minutes once a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 27. Morning classes meet 10-11:30 a.m. Afternoon classes meet 1-2:30 p.m.
Tuesday mornings, Rick Hockmeyer will teach “The Ecology of Climate Change.” This course will cover a variety of topics, including history of the earth’s climate, weather contrasts, greenhouse gases, climate catastrophes and other issues. Hockmeyer holds a degree in geology from Phillips University. For 40 years, he taught courses in several fields of science (chemistry, botany, geology, astronomy, meteorology, biology and zoology) at Enid High School.
Tuesday afternoons, the course “Freemasonry — A Secret Society That Is Not So Secret” will be instructed by several different representatives of the Freemasons of Oklahoma. This course will provide both an overview and an in-depth look at the history of Freemasonry in Oklahoma and more specifically in Enid. Sessions will cover the origin, structure and evolution of the ceremonial forms used in Freemasonry. One session will be devoted to the charitable programs supported by Freemasons as well as a discussion of the Shrine Masons. The course also will include a discussion of some anti-Masonry, conspiracy theories as well as an examination of Freemasonry and religion.
Thursdays mornings, “A Path in American Residential Architecture” will be led by John Merz, architect with Corbin & Merz Architects. This course is an historical overview of various styles of American residential architecture, especially focusing on Oklahoma and Enid. This will be the first time that Enid’s Lifelong Learning Institute has offered such a course.
Merz earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Oklahoma State University in 1992, recognized as Outstanding Graduate of the School of Architecture. He currently serves on the Construction Board of Appeals for the city of Enid.
Thursday afternoons, Jody Turner will lead “The Agency: A History of the CIA.”
Using lectures from Great Courses’ DVD lecture series, created by CIA expert Hugh Wilford, this course will examine the origins, purpose and history of the CIA. Class participants will discuss what went right — and wrong — with some of the CIA’s most important covert missions in its history. Turner is a veteran of 21 years in the Air Force and a history buff. She is a board member for several local organizations.
Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid has been an active nonprofit 501(c)(3) for more than 28 years. It offers noncredit courses for adults 50 years of age and older. The mission of LLI is to provide a unique and challenging program so retirees can expand their horizons and keep their minds active through continued education. Local businesses sponsoring LLI’s mission this year include Security National Bank of Enid, Rick’s Pharmacy and St. Matthews Episcopal Church. All donations are tax deductible, and they help keep class fees minimal.
Find updates on Lifelong Institute of Enid on Facebook. To enroll in Lifelong Learning classes, obtain a scholarship application or receive information about courses and class fees, contact Administrative Director Mary McDonald at (580) 747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com.
