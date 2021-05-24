ENID, Okla. — As schools in the area are at the end of the school year, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is nearing the beginning of its summer reading program.
The library will kick off “Tails and Tales” from 2-7 p.m. June 4. The A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo and giant games will be set up on the library’s east lawn.
Members of all ages in the community are invited to sign up for the summer reading program, said Michaelene Malan, communications specialist at EPL.
“The summer reading program is a great way for everyone to get involved with the library,” Malan said.
Signup begins on June 1 and the first 400 people who sign up for the reading program will receive a free hardback copy of “The Hidden Oracle” by Rick Riordan.
After having a mostly virtual reading program last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Malan said the library staff is excited to have people back inside the library this year.
Participants in “Tails and Tales” this summer can earn badges and win prizes by reading books and attending events at the library. Readers can log minutes at www.enid.bean stack.org or by using the Beanstack app.
The library’s Adult Summer Reading Series also is available for adults. Readers can earn a free book or a small prize for every 10 hours read, and badges can be earned for time spent reading, submitting book reviews and attending qualifying library programs.
Every badge earned is an entry to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards, and the program is available for ages 18 to 109.
“You can read, but you can also win prizes by attending events and reading books,” Malan said.
Peggy Chambers, an award-winning author from Enid, will introduce her new chapter book, “Ian’s Magic,” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Chambers will talk about her book, reading and the writing process. She has written books for all ages and is active with Enid Writers Club.
From July 6 to Aug. 17, library staff will be at Champion Park gym at noon and New View apartments at 1 p.m. for a “lunch bunch,” and pop-up storytimes and other activities will be held each day. Lunch will be provided for anyone younger than 18.
Activities for all ages will be available throughout the summer at the library.
Children’s activities include weekly outdoor games, story times on Tuesdays for ages 2 and under and Wednesdays for ages 2 and older in June. Story corners will feature guest readers in July.
Tweens and teens can attend cosplay workshops, Dungeons and Dragons, Minecraft on Mondays, arts and crafts on Wednesdays, kids and teens yoga on Thursdays and a five-week financial literacy program on Fridays.
Activities will be available for adults, as well. Gnome hunts will take place every Monday, where an 8-inch garden gnome will be hidden somewhere in Enid. A clue will be posted, and whoever finds the gnome can keep it.
On the first and third Tuesdays this summer, adults and supervised children can volunteer in the pollinator garden, and on Thursdays they can participate in the group walk at different city parks.
Other adult activities include learning to knit or crochet on the second Friday of each month; mini marimo terrarium pendant workshop on June 10; a color walk at the Dillingham Center on June 15; winged things crafts on June 17; goldfinch painting on June 22; doodle puzzles in the park on June 29; clay pot bird demonstration on July 6; owl book folding on July 8; gnome garden book nook on July 15; nature sun prints at Meadowlake Park on July 29; moon gazing on July 23; nature journaling on Aug. 12; and sand art landscape on Aug. 17.
All events can be found on the library’s calendar on its website, www.enid.okpls.org/events.
“(‘Tails and Tales’) is going to be a great way to not only get involved with the community, but with other readers and with other groups,” Malan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.