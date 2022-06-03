Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.