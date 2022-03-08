Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be the site of a couple of events next week.
A planting workshop, "Grow Your Own: Seed Bombs," will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Participants will create a ball using natural ingredients that can be tossed onto the ground rather than buried. Eventually, the seed bomb will sprout and grow into deep-rooted plants. The formation of the balls protect them from animals and unfavorable conditions, allowing the seeds a better chance of survival. These seed bombs will contain seeds that do well in Oklahoma. All ages are welcome.
Also next week, Friends of the Library will host its book sale March 17 through March 19.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18 and 9 a.m. to noon March 19.
Friends of the Enid Library is a 501(c)3 organization made up of friends who are dedicated to making the library better. They do this by volunteering and sponsoring events, workshops and other library services. They support the library financially and advocate for the library in the community.
Those interested in joining the Friends of the Library may pick up an application at the first-floor service desk of the library.
