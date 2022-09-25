Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is teaming up with Micronesian Coalition of Garfield County to host a cultural event.
The family friendly event will be 3-5 p.m. Oct. 1 on the west lawn of the library.
The afternoon will feature the Micronesian cultures of the Marshall Islands and the Chuuk. Community members will be able to view traditional garb and handicrafts. There also will be samples of traditional Micronesian foods to try.
For more information about library events visit enid.okpls.org. The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.