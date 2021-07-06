Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host an Oklahoma author panel at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Local authors across multiple genres will be at the library to speak about their current work as well as their writing process. After the panel discussion, a book sale and book signing will follow in the lobby. Participating authors include Paula Benge, Mary Coley, Miles Halcomb, Dennis McDonald, Victoria M. Patton, Marsha Kay Oldham, Nancy Chastain, Peggy Chambers and Bobbie Mardis.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org. The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
