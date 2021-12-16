Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a come-and-go craft-in from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Those attending can enjoy warm beverages, snacks and holiday music while they work on their current craft projects. There also will be a free gift-wrapping station set up with paper, tape and bows.
According to Psychreg Journal of Psychology, “Crafts usually involve working in meticulous detail for hours at a time. This slow, methodical pace is very good for the overworked, overtired brain that has been constantly hurried and excited throughout the day. Slowing down and taking the time to do a relatively simple task is so relaxing that the brain can start to recover from the effects of stress and anxiety.”
This event is for adults and older teens only.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
