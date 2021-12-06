Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is hosting a Friends of the Library fundraising event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Friends of the Library Book, Bake and Craft Expo will feature 20 authors, two baker, and a multitude of folded bookss.
Visit the expo webpage for a full list of participating authors and bakers at enid.okpls.org/fol-book-bake-craft-expo.
For more information about the library and other events, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
